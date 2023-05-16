Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX) Shares Down 7.2%

Scilex Holding (NASDAQ:SCLX – Get Rating) shares fell 7.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.15 and last traded at $6.17. 206,295 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 601,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.65.

Scilex Trading Up 0.8 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scilex

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCLX. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Scilex in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Scilex in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Scilex in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in shares of Scilex in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scilex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 72.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scilex Company Profile

Scilex Holding Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing non-opioid management products for the treatment of acute and chronic pain. Its commercial product is ZTlido 1.8%, a prescription lidocaine topical product for the relief of neuropathic pain related with post-herpetic neuralgia, which is a form of post-shingles nerve pain.

