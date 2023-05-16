Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stock Holdings Decreased by Everhart Financial Group Inc.

Everhart Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 846 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,004,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,164 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,927,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,272,000 after buying an additional 319,294 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after buying an additional 6,177,351 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,781,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,051,000 after buying an additional 44,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,247,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,374,000 after buying an additional 735,200 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.55. 939,452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,349,069. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $65.96 and a 12 month high of $79.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.05 and a 200-day moving average of $74.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

