Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) Shares Up 1.5%

Schaeffler AG (FRA:SHA – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €5.97 ($6.49) and last traded at €5.93 ($6.44). 655,263 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €5.84 ($6.35).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on SHA. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.00 ($6.52) target price on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Warburg Research set a €7.70 ($8.37) target price on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.00 ($8.70) target price on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.00 ($8.70) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a €6.20 ($6.74) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Friday, March 17th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €6.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is €6.50.

Schaeffler Company Profile

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

