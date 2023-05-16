Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Sells 134 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lessened its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,935 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $9,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CDW by 9.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW during the first quarter worth $103,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CDW by 160.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,645 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CDW by 0.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in CDW by 1.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CDW news, insider Christine A. Leahy bought 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $163.62 per share, with a total value of $499,041.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 68,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,227,931.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CDW Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CDW from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of CDW from $195.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of CDW from $228.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.63.

NASDAQ CDW traded down $1.21 on Tuesday, hitting $170.20. The company had a trading volume of 114,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,302. The company has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $181.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.15. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $147.91 and a 12-month high of $215.00.

CDW announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 29.57%.

About CDW

(Get Rating)

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium, and large business, government, education, and healthcare customers. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, Public, and Other. The Public segment includes government agencies and education and healthcare institutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.