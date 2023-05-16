Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Sells 1,186 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,696 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,186 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises 1.7% of Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $12,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 162.9% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UNP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $241.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $221.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.56.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP stock traded down $2.02 on Tuesday, hitting $197.62. 223,911 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,192,435. The firm has a market cap of $120.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.86. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.69 and a 52 week high of $242.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

