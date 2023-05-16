Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $7,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXPD. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 517.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,144,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $222,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,268 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1,025.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 990,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,192,000 after purchasing an additional 902,600 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 299.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 842,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,369,000 after purchasing an additional 631,429 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 785,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,651,000 after purchasing an additional 390,559 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4,245.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 321,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,392,000 after purchasing an additional 314,107 shares during the period. 93.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $110.56. 187,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,343,623. The company has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.06. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.08 and a 12 month high of $119.90.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 37.24%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.67. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is 18.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EXPD shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $101.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 12,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.01, for a total value of $1,432,405.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 12,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.01, for a total value of $1,432,405.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $1,097,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,309 shares in the company, valued at $15,071,035.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,036 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,599 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

(Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

Featured Articles

