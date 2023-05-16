Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS – Get Rating) by 108.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,805 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC owned 0.22% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSCS. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 462.0% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,672,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,213 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $13,995,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 862,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,216,000 after purchasing an additional 436,544 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,524.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 459,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,795,000 after purchasing an additional 431,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $8,086,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.06. The company had a trading volume of 14,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,639. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $18.80 and a 52-week high of $20.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.85.

About Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.