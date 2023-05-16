Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Has $2.25 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC cut its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,171 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 547 shares during the quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 275.0% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 45 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in BlackRock by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,363,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,629,672. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,363,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,374 shares of company stock valued at $27,346,615. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

BLK stock traded down $7.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $637.49. 80,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $656.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $696.08. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $503.12 and a 12 month high of $785.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.22. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 28.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.45 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BlackRock from $829.00 to $861.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on BlackRock from $868.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $756.45.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

