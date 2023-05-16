Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Has $15.19 Million Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 185,841 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,959 shares during the period. Oracle makes up 2.1% of Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $15,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Oracle by 2,666.2% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,547,659 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $155,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455,560 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. raised its position in Oracle by 7,805.8% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,045,628 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019,753 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Oracle by 168.9% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,127,969 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $129,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,512 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,465,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Oracle by 29.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,130,900 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $252,274,000 after purchasing an additional 939,600 shares in the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Up 0.8 %

ORCL traded up $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.99. 997,727 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,908,781. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.41 and its 200 day moving average is $86.78. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $98.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on ORCL shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $105.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.46.

Oracle Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

