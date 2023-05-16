Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of ICE traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.21. 507,925 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,536,985. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.29 and a 200 day moving average of $104.44. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $88.60 and a one year high of $113.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.58, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.93.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 65.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total value of $8,511,644.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,203,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,146,878.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ICE has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.00.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

