Sarama Resources (CVE:SWA) Trading Up 5.3%

Sarama Resources Ltd (CVE:SWA – Get Rating) shares were up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 191,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 180% from the average daily volume of 68,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.11.

Sarama Resources Ltd, an exploration stage company, engages in the sourcing, exploration, and development of gold deposits in West Africa. The company holds 100% interest in the Sanutura Project covering an area of approximately 1,420 square kilometers; and 18% interest in the Karankasso Project covering an area of approximately 700 square kilometers located within the southern Houndé Belt, south-west Burkina Faso.

