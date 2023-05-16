Sapphire Tops One Day Volume of $2,594.09 (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 16th. Sapphire has a market capitalization of $26.48 million and $2,594.09 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sapphire coin can now be purchased for about $0.0201 or 0.00000074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Sapphire has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Sapphire alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,825.73 or 0.06757954 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001359 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00055124 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00040313 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00019072 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00019348 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000235 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00006137 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Sapphire Coin Profile

Sapphire is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,339,262,034 coins and its circulating supply is 1,318,674,211 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sapphire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sapphire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.