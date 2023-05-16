Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SGMO. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Sangamo Therapeutics from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Wedbush raised Sangamo Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Sangamo Therapeutics from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Sangamo Therapeutics from $4.20 to $3.90 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Sangamo Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $8.91.

Sangamo Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SGMO opened at $1.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.07. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $6.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SGMO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.04. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.19% and a negative net margin of 172.76%. The business had revenue of $27.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 617.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 10,132 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 848.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 11,392 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 119.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 13,797 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

Further Reading

