Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Posted by on May 16th, 2023

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMOGet Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SGMO. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Sangamo Therapeutics from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Wedbush raised Sangamo Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Sangamo Therapeutics from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Sangamo Therapeutics from $4.20 to $3.90 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Sangamo Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $8.91.

Sangamo Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SGMO opened at $1.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.07. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $6.42.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMOGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.04. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.19% and a negative net margin of 172.76%. The business had revenue of $27.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sangamo Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 617.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 10,132 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 848.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 11,392 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 119.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 13,797 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

