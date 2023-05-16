Sandra Aj Lawrence Sells 2,523 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Stock

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 2,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total value of $157,233.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,913.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Evergy Stock Performance

NYSE:EVRG traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 890,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,722. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.50. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.12 and a 1 year high of $71.58.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evergy

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.6125 per share. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.13%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 201,851.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,428,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,879,477,000 after buying an additional 93,382,579 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 3,322.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,433,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,693,000 after purchasing an additional 10,128,549 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Evergy by 984.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,150,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,476 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Evergy by 29,020.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,068,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,404,000 after buying an additional 2,061,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Evergy by 377.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,793,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,895,000 after buying an additional 1,418,528 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EVRG shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Evergy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Evergy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Evergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.20.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

