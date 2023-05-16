Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the forty-one research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $213.11.

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Salesforce from $182.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. TD Cowen increased their price target on Salesforce from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Salesforce from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $203.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.03. Salesforce has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $206.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 968.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total value of $552,414.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,799,640.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.98, for a total value of $116,710.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,467,775,976.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,939 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total value of $552,414.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,799,640.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,281 shares of company stock valued at $8,640,426 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 654.7% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 238,100 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $47,568,000 after purchasing an additional 206,550 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 26.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,564 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter worth $268,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 51.3% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,652 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 9.1% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 35,113 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

