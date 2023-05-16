Safe (SAFE) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $178,438.39

Safe (SAFE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. During the last seven days, Safe has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar. Safe has a market capitalization of $166.15 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for about $7.97 or 0.00029517 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.06 or 0.00129774 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00064597 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00040301 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003708 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000525 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 7.50336382 USD and is down -16.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

