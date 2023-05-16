Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sachem Capital had a net margin of 40.00% and a return on equity of 10.45%.
Sachem Capital Price Performance
Sachem Capital stock opened at $3.19 on Tuesday. Sachem Capital has a 12-month low of $3.13 and a 12-month high of $6.02. The firm has a market cap of $139.59 million, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.
Sachem Capital Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.30%. Sachem Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.05%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sachem Capital
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Sachem Capital by 1.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 256,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Sachem Capital by 11.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 4,445 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Sachem Capital by 11.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,422 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sachem Capital by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 6,957 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sachem Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 13.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sachem Capital Company Profile
Sachem Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. The firm specializes in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing services for a portfolio of short-term loans. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential and commercial properties.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sachem Capital (SACH)
- Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Turns Profitable On Successful Drug Launch
- Fast-Food Stocks Set To Sizzle This Summer
- Lightspeed Commerce to Capitalize on Labor Shortage
- The Turnaround for Weight Watchers is Taking Shape
- Is Uber Stock Pricing in Operational GAAP Profitability Soon?
Receive News & Ratings for Sachem Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sachem Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.