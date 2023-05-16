Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sachem Capital had a net margin of 40.00% and a return on equity of 10.45%.

Sachem Capital Price Performance

Sachem Capital stock opened at $3.19 on Tuesday. Sachem Capital has a 12-month low of $3.13 and a 12-month high of $6.02. The firm has a market cap of $139.59 million, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Sachem Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.30%. Sachem Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sachem Capital

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their price objective on shares of Sachem Capital from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Sachem Capital by 1.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 256,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Sachem Capital by 11.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 4,445 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Sachem Capital by 11.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,422 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sachem Capital by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 6,957 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sachem Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 13.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sachem Capital Company Profile

Sachem Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. The firm specializes in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing services for a portfolio of short-term loans. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential and commercial properties.

