Sabina Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:SGSVF) Trading Down 0.6%

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGSVF – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.56 and last traded at $1.58. Approximately 30,100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 302,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TD Securities downgraded Sabina Gold & Silver to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

Sabina Gold & Silver Stock Down 0.6 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.20.

Sabina Gold & Silver Company Profile

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals assets. It holds interests in Back River Gold, Wishbone, and Hackett River projects. The company was founded on June 7, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

