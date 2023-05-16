Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $100.74

Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $100.74 and last traded at $100.42, with a volume of 69861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.61.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have weighed in on RYAAY shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays started coverage on Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Ryanair from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on Ryanair from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ryanair in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.
Ryanair Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.45.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryanair
About Ryanair
Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It also offers ancillary, core air passenger, non-flight scheduled, and internet-related services. It also involved in in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise. It operates through the following segments: Ryanair DAC, Malta Air, and Other Airlines.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ryanair (RYAAY)
- On Holdings Could Sprint Even Higher
- As China Wakes Up, Baidu Gets Noticed
- Livent Stock Charges Higher as Lithium Prices Bounce
- The Home Depot Returns To The Bargain Basement: Yay!
- Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Turns Profitable On Successful Drug Launch
Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.