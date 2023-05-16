Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $100.74

Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $100.74 and last traded at $100.42, with a volume of 69861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on RYAAY shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays started coverage on Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Ryanair from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on Ryanair from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ryanair in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Ryanair Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryanair

About Ryanair

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ryanair by 818.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 744 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ryanair by 0.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,859,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 24.8% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 51,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,898,000 after purchasing an additional 10,336 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the first quarter worth about $23,572,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 40.4% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It also offers ancillary, core air passenger, non-flight scheduled, and internet-related services. It also involved in in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise. It operates through the following segments: Ryanair DAC, Malta Air, and Other Airlines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.