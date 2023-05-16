Running Point Capital Advisors LLC Has $913,000 Stock Holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Ares Management by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Ares Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Ares Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Ares Management by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Ares Management by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. 47.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Management Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE ARES traded down $1.58 on Tuesday, hitting $81.69. 98,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,011,530. The company has a market cap of $24.70 billion, a PE ratio of 75.70, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.31. Ares Management Co. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $90.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.23 and a 200-day moving average of $78.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.11). Ares Management had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The business had revenue of $813.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 280.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ares Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ares Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ares Management

In other Ares Management news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 168,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.77 per share, with a total value of $4,009,808.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 35,373,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $840,835,796.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 4,770,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $124,306,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,326,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,337,905.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 168,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.77 per share, for a total transaction of $4,009,808.84. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 35,373,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,835,796.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,158,214 shares of company stock valued at $47,244,828. Corporate insiders own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

See Also

