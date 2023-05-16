Running Point Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTI. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 15,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 3.0% in the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 138,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after purchasing an additional 14,638 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

Shares of British American Tobacco stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,186,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,033,063. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.07. The firm has a market cap of $83.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.55. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $33.54 and a fifty-two week high of $45.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

British American Tobacco Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.7006 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.28%. This is a positive change from British American Tobacco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.62%.

BTI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com lowered British American Tobacco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 29th.

British American Tobacco Profile

(Get Rating)

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.