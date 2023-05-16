Running Point Capital Advisors LLC Buys 19,138 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 206,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,138 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises approximately 9.1% of Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $14,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Lwmg LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,408,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,592,553 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $29.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.50. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

