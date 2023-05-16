Running Point Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,896 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,896 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in META. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,204,636,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,115,468,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,099,025,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $842,081,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $708,348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on META shares. OTR Global upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. New Street Research downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded down $1.45 on Tuesday, hitting $237.41. The company had a trading volume of 6,535,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,102,150. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $244.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $213.59 and a 200 day moving average of $162.39. The company has a market cap of $608.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.20.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total value of $86,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at $6,427,028.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total value of $86,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at $6,427,028.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total value of $1,954,178.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,113.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,757 shares of company stock worth $8,196,579 over the last three months. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

