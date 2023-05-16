Running Point Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JQUA. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 70,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $329,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 7,626 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 9,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 118.4% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after buying an additional 31,323 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF alerts:

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JQUA traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.34. 49,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,198. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.92. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $34.47 and a twelve month high of $42.01.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JQUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.