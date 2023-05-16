RS Group plc (OTCMKTS:EENEF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

RS Group plc (OTCMKTS:EENEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a decrease of 7.9% from the April 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

RS Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:EENEF remained flat at $11.89 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.59. RS Group has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $11.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EENEF has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of RS Group from GBX 820 ($10.27) to GBX 870 ($10.90) in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of RS Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of RS Group from GBX 1,010 ($12.65) to GBX 1,050 ($13.15) in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of RS Group in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.

RS Group Company Profile

RS Group Plc is a multi-channel distributor, which engages in the provision of end-to-end solutions offering products from industrial to electronics. Its brands include RS PRO and components, OKdo, DesignSpark, Monition, IESA, and Allied Electronics and Automation. The company was founded by J. H. Waring and P.

