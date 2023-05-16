Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Tidewater Renewables (OTCMKTS:TDWRF) Price Target to C$15.00

Tidewater Renewables (OTCMKTS:TDWRF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut Tidewater Renewables from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.
Tidewater Renewables Price Performance
OTCMKTS:TDWRF opened at $6.45 on Friday. Tidewater Renewables has a 12-month low of $6.45 and a 12-month high of $8.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.07.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tidewater Renewables (TDWRF)
- FREYR Battery Is An Interesting Play On EVs: At Rock Bottom
- Analysts Upgrade GXO Logistics, Its First Quarter Says It All
- The Bottom Is In For AppLovin; Reversal Is Next
- Exact Sciences Serves Investors Exactly What They Wished For
- Shockwave Medical, Fast Grower, In Boston Scientific’s Sights?
Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.