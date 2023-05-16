Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Tidewater Renewables (OTCMKTS:TDWRF) Price Target to C$15.00

Tidewater Renewables (OTCMKTS:TDWRFGet Rating) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut Tidewater Renewables from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Tidewater Renewables Price Performance

OTCMKTS:TDWRF opened at $6.45 on Friday. Tidewater Renewables has a 12-month low of $6.45 and a 12-month high of $8.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.07.

