Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stantec (TSE:STN) Price Target to C$89.00

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$84.00 to C$89.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Stantec from C$76.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on Stantec from C$80.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Stantec from C$79.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Stantec from C$75.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$78.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stantec has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$87.70.

Shares of TSE STN opened at C$78.90 on Friday. Stantec has a twelve month low of C$53.93 and a twelve month high of C$83.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$79.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$72.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 36.03, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.71.

Stantec ( TSE:STN Get Rating ) (NYSE:STN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.10 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stantec will post 3.5039964 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Stantec’s payout ratio is 35.62%.

In related news, Director Michael Aloysius Kennedy sold 3,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.21, for a total transaction of C$207,942.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$116.43. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

