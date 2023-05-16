Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Onex (TSE:ONEX) Price Target to C$81.00

Onex (TSE:ONEX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$86.00 to C$81.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 34.51% from the stock’s previous close.

ONEX has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Onex from C$89.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Onex from C$80.00 to C$75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Onex from C$95.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Onex alerts:

Onex Price Performance

Shares of TSE ONEX opened at C$60.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.43. Onex has a one year low of C$58.71 and a one year high of C$77.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$64.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$66.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.68.

About Onex

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Onex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.