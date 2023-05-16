Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Stock Holdings Lowered by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ROP. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Roper Technologies by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Roper Technologies by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $109,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,682,708. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $109,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,682,708. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total value of $202,318.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,377,452.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.0 %

ROP stock opened at $461.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $49.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.04. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $356.21 and a fifty-two week high of $463.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $440.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $434.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 50.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a $0.683 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Roper Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $518.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $475.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $498.08.

About Roper Technologies

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

Recommended Stories

