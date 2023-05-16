Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 25.65% and a negative return on equity of 163.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.84) earnings per share.

Rockwell Medical Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of RMTI opened at $2.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Rockwell Medical has a 12-month low of $0.84 and a 12-month high of $3.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rockwell Medical

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 24.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 281,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 55,700 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in Rockwell Medical by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,210,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 251,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Rockwell Medical by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 21,225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Rockwell Medical Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Medical in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Rockwell Medical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatment for anemia, kidney disease, iron deficiency, and hemodialysis. Its products include Triferic, CitraPure, RenalPure and SteriLyte. The company was founded by Robert L. Chioini in January 1995 and is headquartered in Wixom, MI.

