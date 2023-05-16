Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 25.65% and a negative return on equity of 163.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.84) earnings per share.
Rockwell Medical Stock Performance
RMTI opened at $2.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.00 and a 200 day moving average of $1.63. Rockwell Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.00.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
RMTI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Medical in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rockwell Medical
Rockwell Medical Company Profile
Rockwell Medical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatment for anemia, kidney disease, iron deficiency, and hemodialysis. Its products include Triferic, CitraPure, RenalPure and SteriLyte. The company was founded by Robert L. Chioini in January 1995 and is headquartered in Wixom, MI.
