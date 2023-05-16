Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 25.65% and a negative return on equity of 163.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.84) earnings per share.

Rockwell Medical Stock Performance

RMTI opened at $2.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.00 and a 200 day moving average of $1.63. Rockwell Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Get Rockwell Medical alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RMTI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Medical in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rockwell Medical

Rockwell Medical Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Medical by 113.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 41,785 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Medical by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 21,225 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Medical by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,210,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 251,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Medical during the third quarter valued at $28,000. 27.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Medical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatment for anemia, kidney disease, iron deficiency, and hemodialysis. Its products include Triferic, CitraPure, RenalPure and SteriLyte. The company was founded by Robert L. Chioini in January 1995 and is headquartered in Wixom, MI.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.