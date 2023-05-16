RiverGlades Family Offices LLC Takes Position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

RiverGlades Family Offices LLC bought a new stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 48,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Constitution Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the fourth quarter worth $942,000. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 3,492.1% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 1,523,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,281 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 108,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 16,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 401,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,774,000 after acquiring an additional 12,956 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

PARA stock opened at $15.64 on Tuesday. Paramount Global has a twelve month low of $14.91 and a twelve month high of $34.50. The company has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of -20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -25.64%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Paramount Global from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.23.

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

