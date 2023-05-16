Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Hits Market Cap of $1.08 Million

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. Over the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 41.1% against the US dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $1.08 million and $12,034.74 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00007354 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00020400 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00024969 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00018275 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,264.47 or 0.99933865 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

RCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 508,404,745.75 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00202486 USD and is down -6.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $11,016.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.