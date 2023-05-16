RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$25.50 at Scotiabank

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from C$26.00 to C$25.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.55% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on REI.UN. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of REI.UN stock opened at C$20.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$20.75 and a 200-day moving average of C$21.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.71. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$17.85 and a 12-month high of C$23.59. The firm has a market cap of C$6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 1.20.

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

