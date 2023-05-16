RIA Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,086 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Workiva by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,328,052 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $336,722,000 after purchasing an additional 33,593 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Workiva by 23.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,022,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $199,426,000 after purchasing an additional 564,500 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Workiva by 4.0% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,658,915 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,064,000 after purchasing an additional 63,109 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Workiva by 11.4% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,310,501 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,957,000 after acquiring an additional 133,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workiva by 2.8% in the third quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,143,886 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,994,000 after acquiring an additional 31,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Workiva alerts:

Insider Transactions at Workiva

In other news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 8,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $727,426.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,026 shares in the company, valued at $6,041,843.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Workiva news, CFO Jill Klindt sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total transaction of $1,353,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,612,789.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 8,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $727,426.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,041,843.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,249 shares of company stock worth $3,389,641. Company insiders own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE WK traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $89.49. 38,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,249. Workiva Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.43 and a twelve month high of $104.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.60 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.55 and its 200-day moving average is $87.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 381.76, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.05). Workiva had a negative net margin of 21.24% and a negative return on equity of 4,861.53%. The business had revenue of $150.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.42 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Workiva Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Workiva from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Workiva in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Workiva from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Workiva from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Workiva from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.67.

About Workiva

(Get Rating)

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process, and people. Its platform includes Wdesk, which offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and a full audit trail.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.