RIA Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 24,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,586,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 2.7% of RIA Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5,441.9% during the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,931,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,842,000 after purchasing an additional 6,806,828 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $468,973,000. Continental Investors Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,569.1% during the third quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 1,441,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,235 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20,184.0% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,219,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 137.4% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,228,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,899,000 after acquiring an additional 710,995 shares during the last quarter.

VTI stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $204.11. 709,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,030,198. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $217.20.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

