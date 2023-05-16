RIA Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,000. PepsiCo makes up 0.9% of RIA Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 63,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,497,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Lwmg LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $681,000. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PEP traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $193.46. 699,999 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,345,748. The business has a fifty day moving average of $185.86 and a 200-day moving average of $178.12. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.86 and a 1-year high of $196.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.53 billion, a PE ratio of 40.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 106.53%.

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.25.

In other news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at $31,722,234.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,462,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at $31,722,234.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

