RIA Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,951 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 3,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, GS Investments Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 120 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total value of $2,389,099.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,748.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Netflix news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total transaction of $2,389,099.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,748.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Netflix Price Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Netflix from $345.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Netflix from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Netflix from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Netflix from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $2.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $333.88. 1,091,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,225,884. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $324.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $318.74. The company has a market cap of $148.42 billion, a PE ratio of 36.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.28 and a 12-month high of $379.43.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.53 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Featured Articles

