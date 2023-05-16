RIA Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 16.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 39.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Biogen by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,468,356,000 after purchasing an additional 183,285 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Biogen by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,896,000 after purchasing an additional 11,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Biogen by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biogen Price Performance

Shares of Biogen stock traded down $2.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $309.12. The company had a trading volume of 193,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,368. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $44.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $285.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.38. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.54 and a 1-year high of $319.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.15. Biogen had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.62 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Biogen news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $804,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,544,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $804,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,544,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total transaction of $25,217.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,843 shares in the company, valued at $787,823.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,340 shares of company stock valued at $982,911. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BIIB. Guggenheim upgraded Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. TheStreet lowered Biogen from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Biogen in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Biogen from $344.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Biogen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.38.

About Biogen

(Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

See Also

