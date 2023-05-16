RIA Advisory Group LLC Takes $704,000 Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 32,811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC grew its position in Old Republic International by 10,030.0% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,825,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798,064 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Old Republic International by 20.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,807,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $268,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205,004 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Old Republic International by 6.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,907,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $542,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,571 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Old Republic International by 124.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,974,899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,287 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 32.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,741,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $96,782,000 after purchasing an additional 926,871 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Old Republic International Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ORI traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Old Republic International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.27 and a fifty-two week high of $26.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.80.

Old Republic International Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a $0.244 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.75%.

A number of research analysts have commented on ORI shares. StockNews.com upgraded Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Old Republic International from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

About Old Republic International

(Get Rating)

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-Off, and Corporate and Other. The General Insurance segment provides property and liability insurance primarily to commercial clients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.