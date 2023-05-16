RIA Advisory Group LLC Takes $219,000 Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 6,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEXX Laboratories

In other news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total transaction of $1,025,746.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 872 shares in the company, valued at $408,985.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael Lane sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total value of $484,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,946,648. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total transaction of $1,025,746.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 872 shares in the company, valued at $408,985.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Up 0.1 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IDEXX Laboratories stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $490.22. The company had a trading volume of 62,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,955. The stock has a market cap of $40.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.95, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.19. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $317.06 and a 1 year high of $515.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $481.54 and a 200 day moving average of $456.76.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IDXX shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $582.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.86.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

