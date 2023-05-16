RIA Advisory Group LLC Invests $498,000 in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOR. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AOR traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $49.92. The stock had a trading volume of 23,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,787. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $43.57 and a 12-month high of $51.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.61.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

