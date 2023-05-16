RIA Advisory Group LLC Buys New Shares in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,372 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in V.F. by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,829,926 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,251,133,000 after purchasing an additional 686,237 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in V.F. by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,308,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $786,882,000 after buying an additional 336,122 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in V.F. by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,962,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $746,627,000 after buying an additional 4,404,458 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in V.F. by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,490,021 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $369,023,000 after buying an additional 386,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in V.F. by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,873,746 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $162,174,000 after buying an additional 2,497,850 shares during the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. UBS Group cut their target price on V.F. from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler began coverage on V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

In other V.F. news, Director Carol L. Roberts bought 7,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.07 per share, for a total transaction of $149,786.63. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,786.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:VFC traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,279,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,576,020. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $20.03 and a 1 year high of $51.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.44.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

