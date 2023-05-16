RH (NYSE:RH) Receives $281.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $281.50.
A number of brokerages have commented on RH. Barclays decreased their price objective on RH from $314.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of RH from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of RH from $375.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of RH from $335.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of RH from $370.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.
In related news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.54, for a total value of $41,995.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,874,492.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of RH stock opened at $264.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.64. RH has a 12 month low of $207.37 and a 12 month high of $351.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 2.08.
RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $772.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.30 million. RH had a return on equity of 55.97% and a net margin of 14.72%. The company’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.66 EPS. Analysts forecast that RH will post 11.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.
