Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Price Target Increased to $31.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

REYN has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet lowered Reynolds Consumer Products from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Reynolds Consumer Products in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Reynolds Consumer Products from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.29.

Shares of REYN stock opened at $28.27 on Friday. Reynolds Consumer Products has a twelve month low of $24.54 and a twelve month high of $32.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.98%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 737.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 213.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.91% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

