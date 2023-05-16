Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Shares Down 6.4% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) dropped 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $9.00. The company traded as low as $6.69 and last traded at $6.69. Approximately 308,911 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 776,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.15.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Repay in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Repay from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Repay in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Repay from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.45.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Repay in the third quarter valued at $163,000. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Repay by 407.5% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 106,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 85,118 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in Repay in the third quarter valued at about $392,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in Repay by 88.2% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 231,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 108,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its position in Repay by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 1,481,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,926,000 after buying an additional 6,713 shares in the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $610.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.33 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.60.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Repay had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $72.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.77 million. Analysts expect that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

