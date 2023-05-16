Renren (NYSE:RENN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Renren (NYSE:RENN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of RENN opened at $1.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.13. Renren has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $33.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renren during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Renren by 33.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Renren by 1,034.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Renren by 1,401.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Renren by 103.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. 21.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Renren, Inc engages in the Software as a Service (SaaS) business, which includes an all-in-one real estate solution provider and a large community for the trucking industry in the United States. The company was founded by Chen Yi Zhou in November 2002 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

