Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Holdings Lowered by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,820 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.44% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $52,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 387.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Performance

Shares of RS opened at $241.65 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $247.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.61. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52 week low of $160.29 and a 52 week high of $264.42. The company has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 4.83.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Dividend Announcement

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.67. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 24.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 21.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is 14.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, VP Sean Michael Mollins sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.87, for a total value of $1,253,382.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,467,319.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.20, for a total transaction of $4,864,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,320,985.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sean Michael Mollins sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.87, for a total transaction of $1,253,382.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,467,319.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,390 shares of company stock valued at $6,521,708 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

(Get Rating)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of a metal distribution center. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

