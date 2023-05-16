Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Shares Bought by Taika Capital LP

Taika Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 68.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,392 shares during the quarter. Reinsurance Group of America comprises 4.1% of Taika Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Taika Capital LP’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $7,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 245.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 53.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

RGA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $133.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $146.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.80.

NYSE RGA traded down $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.44. 60,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,165. The stock has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.30. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $109.06 and a 1 year high of $153.35.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $1.79. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 16.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.10%.

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

