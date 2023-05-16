REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Trading Down 6.7%

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) shares were down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.22 and last traded at $20.25. Approximately 79,263 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 407,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.71.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, REGENXBIO currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.60. The firm has a market cap of $865.84 million, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.08.

REGENXBIO ( NASDAQ:RGNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $19.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.29 million. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 246.50% and a negative return on equity of 49.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.62) EPS. Research analysts expect that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGNX. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in REGENXBIO by 742.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 189.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in REGENXBIO during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of REGENXBIO during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of REGENXBIO during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 80.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include the NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors, and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

